Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 1,200 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 195.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,087,000 after purchasing an additional 184,550 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 18.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 463,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,728,000 after purchasing an additional 78,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 14,218 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $869,857.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,307,864.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,185 shares of company stock worth $6,748,686 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCXI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.88 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

