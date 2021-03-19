Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires Shares of 25,500 Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

WPRT opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -178.16 and a beta of 1.76. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.41 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. Research analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.