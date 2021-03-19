Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires Shares of 800 Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,677.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,994. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $373.99 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $155.17 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $373.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.09.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.