Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys Shares of 13,700 MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MacroGenics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MacroGenics by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 112,988 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 76,945 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 11,417 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $29.21 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $32.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.40.

In other MacroGenics news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGNX. Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

