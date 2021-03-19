Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases Shares of 3,400 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FIX opened at $73.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average is $55.44. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $75.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $1,425,645.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,247.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $51,566.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,137 shares of company stock worth $4,731,911 in the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

