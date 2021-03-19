Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,400 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WING. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Wingstop by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Wingstop by 32.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,469 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Wingstop by 6.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 29.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of WING opened at $127.39 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $172.87. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.01.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WING. Cowen reduced their price target on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.