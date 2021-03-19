Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,400 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WING. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,469 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on WING. CL King began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Shares of WING opened at $127.39 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $172.87. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.01.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

