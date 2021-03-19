Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 53,818 Shares of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,818 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.36% of Huttig Building Products worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huttig Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 562,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 121,688 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Huttig Building Products stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $101.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. Huttig Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $4.56.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

