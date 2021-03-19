Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 8,294 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,294 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.85.

Shares of MMP opened at $44.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.86. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

