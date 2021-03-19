Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $8,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,317,000 after buying an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,598,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.20.

Shares of SWKS opened at $174.69 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $1,780,918 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

