SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up to $16.02

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.02, but opened at $16.70. SM Energy shares last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 113,721 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get SM Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 6.60.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $320.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Research analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 456,450 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 287,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 420.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 459,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.