Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $83.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 35.89% from the company’s current price.

SMAR has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $61.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.29 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $36.79 and a 1-year high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,267 shares in the company, valued at $32,146,807.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $416,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $785,143.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,266 shares of company stock worth $21,532,386. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

