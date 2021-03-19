Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. FMR LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 155.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 689,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after buying an additional 419,114 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 36.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 7.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

SNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

NYSE:SNN opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

