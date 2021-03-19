Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) Major Shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc Purchases 85,209 Shares of Stock

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc bought 85,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $887,877.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mithaq Capital Spc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Mithaq Capital Spc bought 87,829 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $920,447.92.

On Friday, March 12th, Mithaq Capital Spc bought 19,725 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $206,718.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Mithaq Capital Spc bought 35,400 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $369,576.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Mithaq Capital Spc bought 47,950 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $543,273.50.

On Friday, February 26th, Mithaq Capital Spc bought 43,620 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.34 per share, for a total transaction of $494,650.80.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Mithaq Capital Spc bought 61,271 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $695,425.85.

On Monday, February 22nd, Mithaq Capital Spc bought 219,495 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,521,997.55.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAII. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,760,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,985,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,446,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,245,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,730,000.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II

Software Acquisition Group Inc II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the operation of a platform and marketplace for vehicle data. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

