SolarCoin (SLR) Trading Down 31.6% This Week

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0795 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SolarCoin has a market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $959.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $202.50 or 0.00345232 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003563 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000524 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,210,216 coins and its circulating supply is 64,784,607 coins. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

