SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Lifted to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SEDG. Northland Securities upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,909. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.05, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,467,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,941 shares of company stock worth $5,246,501 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $141,712,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.