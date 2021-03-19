Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the February 11th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In related news, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $206,838.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,740.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $65,777.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,486 shares of company stock valued at $336,319 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLDB shares. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.04.

Shares of SLDB opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $365.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

