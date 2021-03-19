Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SFST. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Southern First Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.67.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39. The company has a market cap of $395.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $656,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,991.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $58,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $940,278 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 5,893.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.