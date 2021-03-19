Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Raised to Buy at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $6.75 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SWN. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering raised Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $4.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $4.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 190,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 85,689 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 39,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 414,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 29,996 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.