Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Short Interest Update

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 32,600,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the February 11th total of 39,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWN. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of SWN opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,016,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,050,000 after buying an additional 8,105,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,321,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,005,000 after buying an additional 148,398 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 28,558,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after buying an additional 9,315,820 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,018,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462,797 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

