S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to announce $1.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.93 billion. S&P Global posted sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $7.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $7.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.23.

SPGI opened at $348.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $186.74 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $333.46 and a 200-day moving average of $336.36. The company has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

