Spartan Acquisition Corp. III’s (OTCMKTS:SPAQU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 22nd

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III’s (OTCMKTS:SPAQU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 22nd. Spartan Acquisition Corp. III had issued 48,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $480,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $10.20 on Friday.

Get Spartan Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

There is no company description available for Spartan Acquisition III Corp.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.