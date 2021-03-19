Spartan Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $16.16 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $71.95 million and approximately $16.16 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00001908 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.25 or 0.00451712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00064804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00141498 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00062657 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.55 or 0.00669374 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00076279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Token Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 63,991,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,991,485 tokens. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol.

Spartan Protocol Token Trading

