SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $3.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.35. 580,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,128,543. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.72 and a 200-day moving average of $134.54.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

