Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) COO Sells $84,313.42 in Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) COO Thomas J. Riga sold 23,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $84,313.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 431,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,519.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SPPI opened at $3.43 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $500.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

