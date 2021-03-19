Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Receives $183.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXSF remained flat at $$157.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $90.50 and a fifty-two week high of $163.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.70.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

