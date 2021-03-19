StableUSD (USDS) Tops One Day Volume of $93.00

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. One StableUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00051302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00014306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.95 or 0.00632881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00069251 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00024283 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00034584 BTC.

StableUSD Coin Profile

StableUSD (USDS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

