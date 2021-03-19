Stacey D. Stewart Sells 774 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Stacey D. Stewart sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $15,247.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PMT opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,922.00 and a beta of 1.18.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,856,000 after purchasing an additional 892,002 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 622,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 150,431 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 232.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 100,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after purchasing an additional 296,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

