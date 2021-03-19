Starvest plc (LON:SVE) Insider Gemma Cryan Acquires 5,903 Shares

Starvest plc (LON:SVE) insider Gemma Cryan purchased 5,903 shares of Starvest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £1,180.60 ($1,542.46).

Shares of LON SVE opened at GBX 20 ($0.26) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.51 million and a PE ratio of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Starvest plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 33.10 ($0.43).

About Starvest

Starvest plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, early stage and mid stage investments, seed/startup, small company new issues, and pre-initial public offering opportunities. It invests in alternative investment market (AIM) companies engaged in the natural resources sectors including minerals and precious metals exploration.

