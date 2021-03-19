Stellar Reaches Market Cap of $9.01 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion and $769.76 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.73 or 0.00452653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00067283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00034367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00065802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00142204 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.87 or 0.00687080 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002150 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,433 coins and its circulating supply is 22,648,880,985 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.