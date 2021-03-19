STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Raised to C$1.75 at Royal Bank of Canada

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James raised STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$0.45 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

STEP stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.45. 47,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,081. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.46, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.77.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well completions and intervention projects.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.