stETH (STETH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One stETH token can now be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.07 or 0.00452819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00065026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00139644 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00063363 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.15 or 0.00669990 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00076529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. The official website for stETH is lido.fi. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

