Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 374 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAH. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.09.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $80.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

