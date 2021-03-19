Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 20,248 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,499,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 21,835 shares during the last quarter.

PFFD opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

