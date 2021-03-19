Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $907,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on J. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $124.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $127.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

