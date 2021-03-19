Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,814 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $182,000.

SPDW stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average is $32.52.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

