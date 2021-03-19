Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,970 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 1,258.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,390,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,390 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,216,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,650 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 8,072.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 992,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after acquiring an additional 980,283 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 968,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,516,000 after acquiring an additional 306,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 282.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after acquiring an additional 533,560 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares in the company, valued at $28,252,445.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,596,425.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

ADC stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $72.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.62%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.52%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.