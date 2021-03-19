Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 9,600 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 1,967.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,627,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,432 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,473 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,840,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,024,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,594,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,689,000 after purchasing an additional 605,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NLOK opened at $21.18 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

