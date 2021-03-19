Stifel Financial Corp Buys 188,055 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,033,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,055 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $200,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Intel by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Intel by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $415,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,566 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Intel by 1,537.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,434,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $171,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $64.36. 898,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,467,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $66.29. The stock has a market cap of $261.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average of $52.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

