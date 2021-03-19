Stifel Financial Corp Buys 88,393 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,815,237 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,393 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.7% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Walmart worth $405,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,370 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,704 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $131.15. 162,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,435,410. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.57. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.85 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,065,000 shares of company stock valued at $718,793,668 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.01.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

