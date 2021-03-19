Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,081,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,797 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $268,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.27. 18,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,650. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.36 and a 1-year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

