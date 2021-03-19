Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) SVP Sells $2,920,429.20 in Stock

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 43,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $2,920,429.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 120,811 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:SF opened at $66.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.88. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $68.94.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

