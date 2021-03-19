Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,921 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.87% of The Clorox worth $220,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 587.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.65.

NYSE CLX traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.96. The stock had a trading volume of 25,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,113. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.89 and its 200 day moving average is $202.59. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $161.11 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

