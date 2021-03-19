STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,449 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 16,126 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,747,345 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $101,982,000 after acquiring an additional 186,063 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,089,119 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,425,000 after buying an additional 1,002,419 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 721,003 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $22,128,000 after buying an additional 399,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 509.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,736 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,915,000 after buying an additional 358,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $35.63 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.10.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.