Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,126 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 430% compared to the average volume of 967 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in DURECT by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 169,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in DURECT by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DURECT by 468.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 353,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DURECT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $2.21 on Friday. DURECT has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.95. The company has a market cap of $502.12 million, a P/E ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 1.76.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. Analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.