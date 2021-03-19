Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,612 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,700% compared to the average volume of 129 call options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAMR. Citigroup upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.06. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $100.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.