Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,387 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,750% compared to the typical daily volume of 129 put options.

TBIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Translate Bio by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

