Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $29.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SSYS. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an underperform rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Shares of SSYS opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Stratasys’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Stratasys by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

