Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a publicly traded Delaware limited partnership is engaged, through subsidiaries, in the retail and wholesale marketing of propane and related appliances and services. The Partnership believes it is the third largest retail marketer of propane in the United States, Suburban Propane Partners serves active residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers from customer service centers in over 40 states. The Partnership’s operations are concentrated in the east and west coast regions of the United States. “

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $305.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at $395,399.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPH. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 417.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 11,475.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

