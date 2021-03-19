Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar Sells 150,125 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 150,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $3,082,066.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $20.61 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.12.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

